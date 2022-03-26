5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Big surprises and returns for RAW after WrestleMania, The Shiend, Update on Bayley's return (March 26th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

With WrestleMania 38 just a few days away, we have the current betting odds for the top matches on the show, suggesting multiple major title changes. Speaking of WrestleMania, there is uncertainty around the return of a major star.

We also have reports on some major surprises and returns planned for the RAW after The Show of Shows and updates on the return of Bayley. Additionally, scrapped plans for WWE 2K22 have revealed an interesting character debut associated with Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda).

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 Scrapped plans in WWE 2K22 to introduce "The Shiend"

An interesting storyline has been revealed from the cut content of WWE 2K22. According to this, the female MyCareer mode of the game sees Dana Brooke getting possessed by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and becoming "The Shiend"

"Hi fireflies! Hello there! And welcome to a very special episode of The Firefly Funhouse! As you know, I love making new friends, and I recently made a very special one! Her name was Dana Brooke. But now, she's got a new name that's oodles better! She's now known as The Shiend!"

Rumors started circulating soon after that the same was the plan on WWE television as well. However, Wyatt himself has clarified that this was just a storyline planned for the game, which has been scrapped now following his release from the company.

#4 RAW after WrestleMania 38 to feature big surprises and returns

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC This year’s Raw after Wrestlemania will be the first one with fans since 2019 🤯 This year’s Raw after Wrestlemania will be the first one with fans since 2019 🤯 https://t.co/6cBozJL35c

According to a latest report by CageSide Seats, there have been talks to book some big surprises and returns on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38.

"There’s talk that the Raw After WrestleMania will be booked like it has in years past, with big surprises and returns on the show," wrote CageSide Seats.

The RAW after The Shows of Shows is usually a very special episode as it begins the post-WrestleMania period for the company with multiple exciting new storylines.

Many major returns and debuts have taken place on the show over the last few years and fans could expect something similar this time as well. Who do you think could show up?

#3 Update on WWE return of Bayley

One of the biggest stars currently out of action is Bayley. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has been away from WWE television since last summer due to a torn ACL.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Role Model is expected to make her return after WrestleMania 38.

"Bayley has been out of action since last summer after suffering a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center and of late, has made other promotional appearances for WWE to help push WrestleMania in the Dallas market," wrote Johnson. "She is expected to return to action within the next month or so, likely after WrestleMania 38."

Bayley was not drafted to any of the two brands at the 2021 Draft, making her a free agent. With that said, she might be a great surprise return candidate for the RAW or SmackDown after the upcoming premium live event.

#2 Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania 38 status uncertain

A major surprise return being planned for WrestleMania 38 is that of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Earlier reports suggested that he's planned to answer Omos' open challenge at The Show of Shows and face him in a singles match.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that Lashley's status for the show is uncertain as he's still not cleared to compete

"The other match listed is Omos vs. Bobby Lashley. But there is a caveat. Obviously Lashley did not undergo major shoulder surgery, as was feared from his injury suffered in the match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, or he wouldn’t be ready. However, the injury was serious enough that he hasn’t wrestled since and is not cleared at this point. We were told this is the mach provided Lashley is cleared. If he’s not, then they’d have to change plans," said Meltzer.

Bobby Lashley reportedly suffered an injury during his match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022. He dropped the WWE title at Elimination Chamber without even competing and has since been out of action.

#1 Current betting odds for top WrestleMania 38 matches

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 38 main events are SETCharlotte Flair vs Ronda RouseyBrock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Wrestlemania 38 main events are SET 🔥Charlotte Flair vs Ronda RouseyBrock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns https://t.co/PX7CGCrqVt

The match card for WrestleMania 38 is almost set except for a few last-minute additions/changes. The biggest question now is - who all will walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All with a victory to their names?

Here are the current betting odds for the top WrestleMania 38 matches. Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and Bianca Belair are the favorites to win their respective world title matches.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-350) vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (+225)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+350) vs. Ronda Rousey (-600)

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (+325) vs. Bianca Belair (-550)

AJ Styles (-150) vs. Edge (+110)

Drew McIntyre (-850) vs. Happy Corbin (+450)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (-200) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (+150)

Austin Theory (-150) vs. Pat McAfee (+110)

Sami Zayn (+200) vs. Johnny Knoxville (-300)

Women's Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella (+600) vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya (+800) vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (+200) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi (-180)

Logan Paul & The Miz (-120) vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio (-120)

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the match card announced for WrestleMania 38 and your predictions.

