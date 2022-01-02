5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Major plans for Brock Lesnar after title victory, Former Royal Rumble winner to eventually face Roman Reigns (January 2nd, 2022)

2022 is here and WWE Day 1 has got the fans talking. So many doubts were there before the pay-per-view as to how the current COVID-19 outbreak in WWE will affect the show. Well, it ended up costing them their biggest star as Roman Reigns tested positive for the virus and had to miss the event.

What this led to was a match that looked straight out of WWE 2K21. Five top stars battled it out for the WWE Championship and Brock Lesnar came out on top. We now have reports on some major future plans for both Lesnar and Reigns. Additionally, details have emerged about the real reason for the absence of two top superstars.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Dream match finally set to happen after Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship victory

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship at Day 1 was something no one saw coming. He was added as a last-minute change to the fatal four-way for the top title and went on to pin Big E to become the new champion.

Dave Meltzer has now reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan now is to finally have the dream match between The Beast Incarnate and Bobby Lashley.

"With Lesnar having won the title, the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley. You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene. The match was booked specifically for that direction. Big E was the one that was pinned because if Big E wasn't pinned, and obviously, you'd want to go with Lesnar and Big E. But, the decision, for whatever reason, and the reason is that the people who are making the decisions felt that there was a more marketable match, went with Lesnar and Lashley," stated Meltzer.

The two heavyweights clashed in the fatal five-way match at Day 1 a few times and Lashley was the one who seemed more dominant. Meltzer stated how the company made Bobby Lashley look strong against Brock Lesnar while the latter dominated everyone else to win the title.

Could we see this match at Royal Rumble or will WWE save it for WrestleMania 38?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das