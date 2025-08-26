  • home icon
Top WWE star to be banned from Clash in Paris due to Roman Reigns’ actions on RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 26, 2025 18:25 GMT
Roman Reigns [Image credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns will be in action at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. He will face Bronson Reed in a singles match that was made official after Reed stole Reigns' shoes on multiple occasions.

Reigns opened this week's Monday Night RAW and was involved in a brawl with Reed after their back-and-forth confrontation. Backstage, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion attacked Bron Breakker and the Auszilla before security intervened.

Roman Reigns' actions have certainly provoked Breakker, who currently isn't booked for a match at Clash in Paris. Judging by The Vision's usual antics, the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to interfere in the match between Reigns and Reed. To avoid that, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could decide to ban Breakker from Clash in Paris.

However, it must be noted that while there is a very good possibility of the above scenario playing out, nothing has been confirmed so far, and this remains speculation.

Bronson Reed threatened to take Roman Reigns' career

Bronson Reed put Roman Reigns on notice recently while speaking on RAW Recap. The former NXT North American Champion claimed that a lot of people were already on his hit list.

During the interview, Reed also praised Reigns, stating that he had been an industry leader for the last decade. The Auszilla said:

"Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career," Reed said.

Reigns will look forward to getting past Reed at Clash in Paris and getting his hand raised.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it):

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
