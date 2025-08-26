Top WWE star to be banned from Clash in Paris due to Roman Reigns’ actions on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns will be in action at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. He will face Bronson Reed in a singles match that was made official after Reed stole Reigns' shoes on multiple occasions.Reigns opened this week's Monday Night RAW and was involved in a brawl with Reed after their back-and-forth confrontation. Backstage, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion attacked Bron Breakker and the Auszilla before security intervened.Roman Reigns' actions have certainly provoked Breakker, who currently isn't booked for a match at Clash in Paris. Judging by The Vision's usual antics, the former Intercontinental Champion is expected to interfere in the match between Reigns and Reed. To avoid that, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could decide to ban Breakker from Clash in Paris. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, it must be noted that while there is a very good possibility of the above scenario playing out, nothing has been confirmed so far, and this remains speculation.Bronson Reed threatened to take Roman Reigns' careerBronson Reed put Roman Reigns on notice recently while speaking on RAW Recap. The former NXT North American Champion claimed that a lot of people were already on his hit list.During the interview, Reed also praised Reigns, stating that he had been an industry leader for the last decade. The Auszilla said:&quot;Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career,&quot; Reed said. Reigns will look forward to getting past Reed at Clash in Paris and getting his hand raised.