Top WWE star to cost Jey Uso the King of the Ring and help Cody Rhodes win indirectly? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso will lock horns with his real-life friend Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament on the next episode of WWE RAW. The two stars are evenly matched, so it'll be interesting to see who ultimately wins the bout.

The YEET Master advanced to the semi-finals of the KOTR Tournament by defeating Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev in a Fatal Four-Way bout on this week's RAW. Since he pinned Reed for the win, the 36-year-old might take his frustration out on Jey after failing to qualify for the semis.

On X, Bronson Reed sent a warning to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He promised to get some retribution against the OG Bloodline member and shared a photo of himself standing tall over the latter. Following this message, the Australian native might interfere in the semi-final bout, costing Jey Uso the KOTR semi-final. This will be his way of getting revenge on The Yeet Master and allowing Cody Rhodes to secure the victory indirectly.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation. Fans are eagerly waiting the outcome of the clash between Rhodes and Uso on RAW next week.

Jey Uso to turn heel on Cody Rhodes after losing in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament

Jey Uso will face Cody Rhodes in the high-stakes semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament on next week's RAW. Due to the importance of the tournament and the intensity of the match, there is a possibility that the two friends will become foes after the match.

The YEET Master has shared a great friendship with Cody for a while now in WWE. The duo even recently worked together as a team, defeating John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE.

However, the two are currently on a mission to regain their respective World titles at SummerSlam. With this in mind, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will sweep their friendship under the carpet and focus on securing a spot at the finals of the KOTR Tournament.

In a shocking twist, The YEET Master might turn heel on The American Nightmare upon losing the bout, unleashing a post-match attack. This angle remains speculative; only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the stars.

