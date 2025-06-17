Jey Uso to turn heel on his friend after losing in the King of the Ring Tournament? Potential explored

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso advance to the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament. The YEET Master scored a victory in a Fatal Four-Way bout against Rusev, Bronson Reed, and Sheamus. He will now face Cody Rhodes in the semi-final on next week's RAW.

The American Nightmare and Jey have been good friends for a while now in WWE. They have held tag team gold in the past. The former world champions also worked together in a tag team match against Logan Paul and John Cena at the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE and scored the win that night. Additionally, the former Undisputed WWE Champion came to the aid of The YEET Master last night, saving Jey from a post-match attack by Seth Rollins.

With that being said, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are on a mission to regain their respective world titles at The Biggest Party of The Summer. While The American Nightmare lost the Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, the real-life Bloodline member was dethroned as World Heavyweight Champion by Gunther last week. Having qualified for the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions could sweep their friendship under the carpet and focus on securing a spot in the summit clash in Riyadh.

If The American Nightmare ends up winning the bout, a frustrated Jey Uso may shockingly turn heel on his friend, unleashing a post-match attack. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Jey Uso to form a tag team with Sami Zayn if they fail to win the King of the Ring Tournament?

If Jey Uso and Sami Zayn lose their respective semi-final bouts to Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, they may join forces and go after tag team gold on Monday Night RAW.

The former World Heavyweight Champion shares a great bond with the Canadian. Additionally, Zayn and LA Knight came to the aid of the YEET Master during the 39-year-old's Fatal Four-Way bout last night, enabling him to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

However, this is mere conjecture at this point. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The YEET Master and The Underdog from The Underground.

