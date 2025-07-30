Top WWE star to reunite with Logan Paul after 1218 days if Drew McIntyre misses SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and a massive card has been booked for the show. Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to be in action, with the crowd waiting in anticipation eagerly. Among the matches confirmed so far, a tag team match featuring Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre against the duo of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll has caught the WWE Universe's eyes.However, after recent developments, there might be a massive change in the participants of the match. Drew McIntyre updated fans recently, revealing that he was stuck in the United Kingdom and was denied entry into the United States. This has led to speculations of McIntyre possibly missing SummerSlam making the rounds online.If McIntyre is unable to make it to SummerSlam, he could be replaced by former WWE Champion, The Miz, marking a massive reunion. Addressing the possibility, The A-Lister took to social media to make a massive offer. The WWE Grand Slam Champion stated that if McIntyre was unable to make an appearance at the premium live event, he could replace him and team up with Logan Paul at The Biggest Party of The Summer.&quot;The man who is bored at work forgot his passport. Drew McIntyre is currently stuck in the UK and might not even be able to make it to work at SummerSlam. Well, that looks like the United States to me, and I'm not landlocked. So, it looks like Logan Paul needs a partner. Let me ask you a question: Who is the person that brought Logan Paul into WWE?&quot; Miz stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Miz and Logan Paul have teamed up before as well. The two teamed up against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Both men could reunite once again to take on the team of Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Fans will have to wait and see if Drew McIntyre can make it in time for the Biggest Party of The Summer.For now, this remains speculation, and the WWE Universe will see how things turn out in less than a week at SummerSlam.WWE veteran heaped praise on Logan Paul recentlyWhile offering his help for The Biggest Party of The Summer, The Miz heaped praise on his former tag team partner, Logan Paul, calling him the blueprint of what the future would look like. The former WWE Champion further reminded the world of his victories against Randy Orton.&quot;I look at him as someone who could be a world champion. He's not just a celebrity playing wrestler; he is the blueprint to what the future looks like. Andonow, he has to go to SummerSlam and go up against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. Let me ask you this: Who did I beat to win my first WWE championship? Did you forget? Yeah, I've beaten Randy Orton. Not just once, many times, on big stages, and I can do it again,&quot; he added.The company has yet to address the situation with Drew McIntyre officially, and only time will tell what the company has in store for the blockbuster match.