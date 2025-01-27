Top WWE star to suffer a massive backstage attack ahead of his huge Royal Rumble match? Exploring the potential

Tonight's Monday Night RAW is set to be the go-home episode for Royal Rumble 2025. With it being the final stop before the PLE, several WWE Superstars will be looking to gain some momentum ahead of their respective matches. However, it may not be a night to remember for a top star who could fall prey to a massive backstage attack days ahead of his huge match.

Kevin Owens could launch a ruthless attack on Cody Rhodes tonight. The American Nightmare is set to appear on the show to address his hometown crowd in Atlanta, ahead of his high-voltage clash with The Prizefighter at Royal Rumble. However, Owens could be lurking in the shadows to ruin his homecoming and make a bold statement to the defending champion.

Just when Rhodes could be heading towards the ring from backstage, KO could attack him from behind. He could unleash absolute havoc on the 39-year-old, causing massive destruction backstage. There is a good potential for such an angle to unfold tonight. This will not only escalate this rivalry ahead of the ladder match but will also present Kevin Owens as a ruthless heel on the roster.

The Prizefighter could do that to exact revenge on Cody Rhodes, especially after what happened during their contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event. What could be a better sight for KO than embarrassing his bitter rival in the latter's hometown? Such a dramatic turn of events could add more drama and excitement to this simmering rivalry, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Cody Rhodes to get confronted by top Royal Rumble contenders on Monday Night RAW?

Cody Rhodes is all set to address his hometown crowd tonight in Atlanta. Even if he manages to escape Kevin Owens' potential backstage attack, Rhodes may still end up in a plight. There is a good possibility that his segment might get interrupted by the participants of the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Superstars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and even Sami Zayn might confront The American Nightmare tonight on RAW. They could make a bold statement about winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match while expressing their interest in facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Such a segment could amplify the hype for the Indianapolis spectacle while raising the stakes for the Royal Rumble match. With it being the final RAW before the PLE, such a segment could be a perfect choice to show off the star power for the match while giving fans a glimpse of what the ring will look like this Saturday.

This is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be fascinating to see what the Triple H-led creative has in store for the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW for Royal Rumble.

