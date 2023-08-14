Top WWE star to take time off and return with a new gimmick? Exploring potential change

WWE superstar Austin Theory's current run has been something of a failed experiment under Triple H's regime. Theory was under the spotlight during Vince McMahon's oversight, and he was launched onto the path of stardom. However, after McMahon's temporary retirement last year, the 26-year-old superstar's career went downhill.

He recently lost the United States Championship in shocking fashion on an episode of SmackDown. It looks like he will probably take a break from the company following his lackluster run on the main roster. Under the new creative regime, Theory was lightly repackaged and won the US title.

However, his championship run has been abysmal, and he was booked in poor storylines, due to which fans lost interest in him. The 26-year-old turned out to be a disappointment under Triple H's regime as the company failed to harness his full potential.

Therefore, WWE will look to keep Austin Theory away from television for a while now that he has lost his championship. The company will possibly repackage Theory and make a change in his gimmick, turning him into a babyface. This might actually help him revitalize his career and bring back the spark he once had.

While his heel persona was lamentable, his babyface run might actually work out for the former US Champion. Therefore, it's indispensable for Theory to take some time off before returning to WWE with a new gimmick.

Potential changes WWE can bring to Austin Theory's character

Austin Theory is destined for greatness, and it might very well begin with a change in his character. WWE is contemplating turning him into a babyface superstar on the main roster. Therefore, this can be the first major change that the company should implement in his character.

Another change the company can make is bringing authenticity to his promos, which he lacked during his heel run. Promos play a significant role in establishing a superstar, and authentic promo segments can help fans relate to him. It will be a vital step in portraying him as a good guy on the roster.

WWE can inject Austin Theory into a long-term storyline that will pave the way for him to be a main event star at some point. It might very well begin with him introspecting on his life and regretting everything he has done during his heel run.

Following that, the company can portray the 26-year-old as a guy who is determined to fix all his past mistakes and carve his own path. From here on, Austin Theory might embark on a new journey and tread the path to greatness.

