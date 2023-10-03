Top WWE star to turn heel after 183 days? Dominik Mysterio may find unexpected help

Dominik Mysterio is not being viewed in the best light in The Judgment Day after he lost the North American Championship at WWE NXT No Mercy. He now has the chance to reclaim the title against Trick Williams, and he could implore the aid of someone who knows the champion best.

Trick Williams was crowned the new North American Champion after defeating Dominik Mysterio on September 30, 2023. Rhea Ripley then stated on the recent WWE RAW episode that she had arranged a rematch for him on this week's NXT and threatened to kick Dom out of the group if he lost. With such stakes involved, Mysterio could call on Carmelo Hayes for help.

The Trick Melo Gang broke up after The Great American Bash, but the duo remained on good terms. After Williams won the title, they even celebrated backstage as they both had gold. Unfortunately, Hayes lost the NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov later that night. Carmelo met Williams again after the former's match and comforted him over the loss. However, Hayes eyed Trick's new title during the exchange.

Dominik could ask Carmelo to help him against Trick in their rematch and officially turn Hayes heel again. In this way, Mysterio could get the gold and spark a feud between the former duo.

Carmelo turned face on the April 4, 2023, episode of the developmental brand after Bron Breakker attacked him after he won the NXT Championship.

What reported major factor shows Dominik Mysterio will reclaim the North American Championship?

Dominik was supposed to defend the North American Title against Mustafa Ali, but the latter was shockingly released days before their match. This caused some changes in the outcome.

Bryan Alvarez reported that Mustafa was not scheduled to win when he was the challenger, which meant the decision to change champions was last minute. The report also revealed that this could possibly mean Carmelo could be involved in the rematch since Dominik Mysterio was initially not supposed to lose the title. Hayes' reason for the betrayal could also be because he is "jealous" of Trick having gold.

How did Rhea Ripley react to Dominik Mysterio's WWE title loss?

The Eradicator wasn't present during Dominik's match and eventual loss at No Mercy. Still, she made her thoughts known by expressing her dismay on social media.

It would be interesting to see what would happen in the upcoming rematch between Dominik and Trick at WWE NXT.

