Top WWE star to turn heel after 20 months to help Gunther beat Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is set to defend his title against the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41. This week's episode of RAW saw Gunther attack Jey, and also unleash a brutal assault on Jimmy Uso, leaving him bloodied and motionless, which left the fans horrified.

Ad

While Jimmy Uso was completely destroyed during the attack, he could end up helping Gunther retain his title after turning heel for the first time since SummerSlam 2023, at WrestleMania 41. While the former tag team champion had cost his brother the world title at SummerSlam 2023 as well, both men eventually reunited.

However, this time, Jimmy Uso could unleash his wrath on his brother for not helping him while The Ring General nearly ended his wrestling career. While Jey was tied to the ring ropes with a zip-tie, his brother could still accuse him of not making a better effort.

Ad

Trending

Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW [Credit: WWE.com]

This could lead to a massive rivalry between the twins once again, but this time not as underwhelming as the previous one. While this would once again push Jey back in line for a world title opportunity, he could end up being the biggest babyface if things go better this time around. Fans will now have to wait and see what the the WWE creative team has in store for the twins in the future.

Ad

Will Jey Uso vs. Gunther main event WWE WrestleMania?

While the Royal Rumble victory gives an opportunity to main event WrestleMania, things won't be the same this time. The Stamford-based company has already confirmed that two main events for both nights at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, and the World Heavyweight Championship match won't be one on either night.

Ad

The Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk would end up main eventing Night One of the show while the Undisputed WWE Championship match will main event Night Two.

It will be interesting to see what else the company has planned for The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback