Top WWE star to undergo character change after 13 years following John Cena's heel turn? Exploring the potential

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe at Elimination Chamber as he turned heel after over two decades. While The Cenation Leader has yet to address the incident, his actions have led to a major name losing his cool.

R-Truth has been having a meltdown on social media ever since his 'childhood icon' embraced his villainous side and sold his "soul" to The Rock. The former 24/7 Champion has made several posts regarding the same. He recently started reposting clips from the days he was a heel, hinting that he could soon follow in Cena's footsteps.

Truth's recent social media activity could lead to another shocking moment in WWE after John Cena's heel turn. He has been a beloved babyface for over 13 years, and his potential move to the dark side could further spice up the WrestleMania season.

The company could also have Truth join Cena and Rocky, only for The Cenation Leader to betray the former 24/7 Champion, which would put more heat on him.

Truth's last heel run in WWE came between April 2011 and December 2011. He has been a babyface since then.

John Cena will return to WWE programming next week

John Cena has been away from WWE programming since turning heel and aligning with The Final Boss. The Cenation Leader did not address his actions during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, as he just dropped the mic and left. The Rock later noted that Cena left for Africa to shoot a film.

The 16-time World Champion will return next week on RAW, where fans are likely to get an explanation from him. Cody Rhodes is also expected to appear on the red show, which will emanate from Brussels, Belgium. Cena is scheduled for the March 24 and March 31 editions of RAW as well.

John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 following his victory in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He took advantage of Seth Rollins' attack on CM Punk to clinch the victory inside the unforgiving structure. What followed was one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history.

Following his massive win, Cena turned heel after nearly 22 years and brutally assaulted The American Nightmare along with The Rock and Travis Scott. The 16-time World Champion is set to hang up his boots at the end of this year. He has only competed in two matches so far in his final run. However, he is expected to be more regular on TV programming moving forward.

