Top WWE Superstar to cost Nia Jax the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown? Potential explored 

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will have the Women’s Championship on the line in a Last Woman Standing Match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. While the stakes are high and the reward is the championship belt, another threat is looming over the bout in the form of Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi. The Glow has teased cashing in on Stratton a few times already, only to be thwarted by The Irrisistible Force.

Ad

Despite Jax preventing Naomi from a successful cash-in last week, this upcoming title match is expected to be gruelling. The main object of the stipulation is to beat your opponent to a point where they cannot get up. This match type is the perfect place for a Money in the Bank briefcase holder to cash in. Even if the winner stands tall, they could be too weak to defend themselves. The Glow could either cash in on Stratton if she retains or on Jax if she wins.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The storyline suggests that Jax wants her title back from Stratton, but Ms. Money in the Bank could be the person who not only prevents her from achieving her goal but also robs her of her moment.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Many have speculated that this could lead to a rematch between all three women at SummerSlam. Since the premium live event is a two-night show this time around and among the Big Four PLEs, WWE would want to put this title on the line at the show.

Ad

However, it must be noted that while the above angle could play out, for now, this is mere speculation, and it remains to be seen how the title match plays out on SmackDown this week.

Nia Jax is a stepping stone for another WWE champion

Tiffany Stratton has had a great run as the Women's Champion, taking on big names like Bayley and Charlotte Flair. However, fans were disappointed when Nia Jax returned and attacked Stratton to reignite their feud.

Ad

It could be argued that a lot of fans don't want to see this storyline being dragged on. Interestingly, some have speculated that this was done so that WWE could pull a massive swerve. They have played this card in the past, where an old feud is revisted just for a new star to emerge.

Expand Tweet

While the Women’s World Championship had massive names like IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan vying for it, the other title needed more big-name suitors. This could be in the form of Naomi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!