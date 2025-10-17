Top WWE Superstar to be destroyed and written off television on Friday Night SmackDown? Potential explored

The post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE SmackDown is fast approaching, and it could see a shocking development. Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu will look to settle their issues in the ring as they are set to go one-on-one. However, the night may not end well for The Samoan Werewolf, as he could be put on the shelf by The Scottish Warrior.According to a recent report by BodySlam.Net, Fatu is suffering from a non-wrestling-related injury that could sideline him until 2026. This unfortunate situation has put a question mark over his developing feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.If the Samoan star is indeed injured and has to be sidelined, the Triple H-led creative team could run an angle on Friday to write Jacob Fatu off television. McIntyre could launch a brutal attack on The Samoan Werewolf before their scheduled bout.The Scottish Psychopath is no stranger to taking things too far. In fact, that is the way he usually operates, and we could see him do that on SmackDown. Earlier, McIntyre severely injured Cody Rhodes by driving his skull through the commentary table with a Claymore kick.McIntyre seems to have taken a liking to that vicious move, as he has attempted to use it numerous times since then, but hasn't been able to land it. However, on SmackDown, Fatu could be the next victim to feel the wrath of it.This potential scenario would keep the possibility open for The Samoan Werewolf to exact revenge on the Scotsman upon his comeback. That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative at this point. Fans will have to tune into WWE SmackDown to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them.WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Jacob Fatu's bookingJacob Fatu was absent from television for more than a month before returning on the September 26 episode of SmackDown, where he attacked Drew McIntyre. While he is still one of the most popular stars on the roster, Fatu has lost a considerable amount of momentum that he once had. This has prompted Rikishi to voice his criticism of the Samoan star's booking in WWE.On an episode of the Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer had this to say about The Samoan Werewolf's recent booking:&quot;This kid here, as far as the talent that he has in and out to squared circle, and again, I've always said this from the beginning, that if you book Jacob with the right people, you're gonna get money out this kid here. Because the thing that he does in the ring, I still don't think that they have booked him with the right people and light gasoline up behind him to really push this thing to make it work. It's just been this little tease. We see Jacob's skills. We see his talent. We see his popularity is just catching on fire. … Like you can see the top of the hill, but you ain't got over yet. You know what I mean? Like I don't even think he on the porch yet. He should be in the house having some sweet tea by now.&quot;It will be interesting to see how the creative team deals with Jacob Fatu's reported injury on this week's WWE SmackDown.