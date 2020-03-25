Top WWE Superstar explains why Goldberg vs Roman Reigns shouldn't headline WrestleMania 36

He picked another blockbuster match to headline the event.

WrestleMania is going to be a two-night event, with two huge matches main eventing their respective nights.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg

The 2020 Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Alex McCarthy from talkSPORT, and discussed several aspects of his road to WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath was asked which match should headline one of the nights, if his outing with Brock Lesnar ends up headlining the other.

McIntyre said that it's not easy choosing a match to headline one of the nights, with there being two strong contenders. He added that Roman Reigns vs Goldberg is for the Universal title, and thus deserves the main event. On the other hand, Edge and Orton have convincingly built up an incredibly personal feud. McIntyre ended up picking Orton vs Edge as the match that should headline WrestleMania 36, over Goldberg vs Reigns.

Edge and Randy, myself and Brock, we’re probably going to put in a little bit more time, so that’s another reason why. I don’t know that by the way, that’s just how I feel.

Realistically, the title was taken off him, he didn’t lose it. He has a great story to tell, but I just think he’s going to run Goldberg over pretty quick and the story behind Edge and Randy, the nine years, the fact that in this particular setting they’re going to thrive in it, I’d put it last – on night one! Brock and I are obviously night two [laughs].

McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Roman Reigns. He chose Lesnar as his WrestleMania 36 opponent soon after. On the other hand, Reigns challenged Goldberg for the Universal title after the latter had defeated The Fiend for the belt in Saudi Arabia.

Fans might be aware at this point that WrestleMania 36 is going to be spread over two nights, with two matches headlining both events. The general consensus is that McIntyre vs Lesnar and Goldberg vs Reigns are going to headline their respective nights.