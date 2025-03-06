Top WWE Superstar to miss his first WrestleMania in 6 years? Exploring his status

A 40-year-old WWE Superstar could miss this year’s WrestleMania. The four-time International Champion fought a grueling battle against his former best friend Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. Despite a valiant effort, he lost the Unsanctioned Match. The aftermath of this defeat seems to indicate that for the first time in six years, Sami Zayn may not wrestle at The Show of Shows.

The final moments of the match saw Owens hit Zayn with multiple Powerbombs on the ring apron which gave him the win. Not satisfied with this, the Prizefighter removed the padding of the ringside floor. He was about to punish Sami Zayn on the exposed concrete with either a Power Bomb or a Package Piledriver. However, before he could get to it, Randy Orton entered the arena.

The Viper stopped the former Universal Champion from hurting Zayn and almost Punt Kicked him. Thus, it seems Orton will take over the storyline now and could face the Prizefighter at WrestleMania 41, marking Sami Zayn's exit.

This leaves The Underdog From The Underground with no other suitable opponents for WrestleMania. Zayn's 'Mania appearances in the last five years saw him defeat Daniel Bryan in 2020, lose to Kevin Owens in 2021, and Johnny Knoxville in 2022, and win against The Usos in 2023 alongside KO, and a massive win against Gunther in 2024.

While his chances of missing The Show of Shows in Las Vegas are likely, this is just speculation so far.

Sami Zayn could take some time off WWE

Sami Zayn is one of the most active WWE Superstars on the company’s roster. Aside from fighting a WrestleMania match for the last six years, he also achieved three consecutive WarGames wins at the Survivor Series 2024.

Additionally, he feuded with many notable opponents including Chad Gable, Gunther, Bron Breakker, The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens between WrestleMania XL and 41. Moreover, the latest episode of RAW saw Michael Cole say that Zayn would be off WWE for an indefinite period.

Given the nature of his storyline with KO where he spoke a lot about his family, there is a chance that he could take a break from WWE. It will be interesting to see what is next for Sami Zayn in the future.

