"There's no one in the industry like Bobby Lashley" - Top WWE Superstar praises the WWE Champion

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is currently at the top of WWE after winning the title from The Miz earlier this month. He has been showered with praise by a multitude of wrestlers in the industry, with the most recent addition to that list being Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath knows a thing or two about being the top star of the company. McIntyre himself is a two-time WWE Champion. Much like Lashley, he made it to the top after years of hard work and determination when he defeated Brock Lesnar last year at WreslteMania.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, McIntyre discussed Bobby Lashley's current run in WWE and praised him for his recent work:

“There is no one in the industry like Bobby Lashley. His work speaks for itself, and he has all the momentum in the world right now. I’m so excited to have fans back at WrestleMania, and I think people genuinely don’t know what’s going to happen in our match. Lashley has really stepped up and deserves this moment. People are invested, and we are going to give the heavyweight title clash that wrestling is all about."

Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley three weeks from now at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.

The rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in WWE dates back to last year at WWE Backlash, where Lashley was unable to dethrone Drew from his spot as the WWE Champion.

But Bobby Lashely played an important role in Drew losing his title at Elimination Chamber and now the roles have been reversed. Lashley will be heading into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion, while McIntyre will be the challenger.

Bobby Lashley has been dominant in WWE for the last several months

Bobby Lashley's career turned around when he joined The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley has been one of the most protected wrestlers on the roster ever since he aligned himself with MVP and formed The Hurt Business, alongside Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Lashley has been on somewhat of a roll since facing McIntyre and had a memorable run with the United States title.

Last week, Bobby Lashley conquered Sheamus and then defeated The Celtic Warrior again last night on RAW.

Lashley is heading into WrestleMania with a lot of momentum on his side. Only time will tell who is going to walk out of the Show of Shows with the WWE Championship.