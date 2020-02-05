Top WWE Superstar recalls Vince McMahon calling him 'a future World Champion'

Vince McMahon

Winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre, was a special guest on the latest edition of WWE Backstage. The Scottish Psychopath opened up on a wide variety of topics, and also reflected on Vince McMahon telling him that he would be a World Champion in the future.

McIntyre recalled the WWE Chairman telling him back in 2009 that he would be a future World Champion in the company and then joked that there wasn't a time limit on that statement.

Drew says Vince McMahon told him years ago he'd be a future World Champion in WWE and joked there wasn't a time limit on that comment. #WWEBackstage — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 5, 2020

McIntyre was introduced as 'The Chosen One' on SmackDown back in 2009 by none other than Vince McMahon. The boss cut a promo hyping up McIntyre's arrival, and then introduced him to the WWE Universe. It seemed like there were big plans ahead for McIntyre, but things took an unexpected turn soon, and he was relegated to WWE's mid-card. The situation only worsened as time passed, and McIntyre was paired with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater to form a lower-card stable named 3MB. The trio mostly worked as enhancement talent for a long time, before McIntyre and WWE parted ways in 2014.

McIntyre improved himself in other promotions for years, before making his way back to WWE in 2017. He will be challenging the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020.