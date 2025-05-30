Top WWE Superstar to start a feud with Jacob Fatu by costing him on WWE SmackDown? Exploring Money in the Bank possibility

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to win the WWE United States Championship. This was his first singles title win and a huge win for The Bloodline 2.0. After winning the title, he defended it against Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash.

Ad

With the aid of The Bloodline 2.0's newest member, JC Mateo, who debuted at the PLE, Fatu retained the title. On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Fatu will face Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank. The Street Champion has a lot riding on Fatu winning the match and earning his spot in the Men's MITB match. However, one top star could ruin the plans and start a feud with Fatu.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since his return on the April 25, 2025 episode of SmackDown, Aleister Black has been feuding with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. While Black has won all his matches against Miz and Hayes, their feud is still ongoing. Black lost his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura on the last episode of SmackDown.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

This could be his motivation to prevent Hayes from winning his match. Black could interrupt the match, accidentally costing Jacob Fatu the win. Not only would this result in either Andrade or Hayes winning, but it would also see Fatu get into a feud with Black.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fatu has not been the kind of star who takes losing due to someone else’s fault lightly. Be it Sikoa or anyone else, Jacob Fatu gets enraged, and if Black costs Fatu a spot at the upcoming PLE, he will have one angry Samoan Werewolf to deal with.

The reason for this is simple: Jacob Fatu is already the US Champion, and giving him a spot in the match only to lose would not make any sense. However, if Black costs him the match, not only does this prevent him from looking weak, but he has someone to feud with. Although this is just speculation, such a storyline would benefit both Fatu and Black.

Ad

Rikishi calls Jacob Fatu a future Hall of Famer

WWE legend Rikishi has boldly called The Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu a “future Hall of Famer,” praising the rising star's explosive performances since his debut.

Fatu has been unstoppable, winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 and impressing fans with his rare mix of power, agility, and in-ring presence. The pressure is now on, as Rikishi believes the right matches could cement Fatu's legacy in WWE history.

Ad

"You're looking at a future Hall of Famer," Rikishi said. [18:55 onwards]

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi named Penta and Rey Fenix as two WWE Superstars who would be perfect opponents for Fatu. He emphasized the storytelling potential in those matchups—pitting Fatu’s beast-like strength and surprising high-flying ability against two of WWE’s most dynamic luchadors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More