Top WWE Superstar to turn heel after 8 years on Jey Uso and set up WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring the potential

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is already underway, but Jey Uso has yet to decide his opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals. The YEET Master emerged victorious in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, and during the RAW following the Rumble, he delivered an emotional promo before being confronted by Gunther.

The current World Heavyweight Champion was not happy with Jey’s victory and believed that a match against the OG Bloodline member was not suitable for WrestleMania. If WWE decides to schedule a Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes match at 'Mania, fans could see The American Nightmare turn heel for the first time in eight years. The last time Rhodes played a villainous character in WWE was during his previous stint in 2014.

Since his return to the Stamford-based promotion, Cody has been on a path to becoming the face of the company, portraying a heroic character. However, during his recent Ladder Match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025, Cody appeared to snap, as evident from his post-match celebration.

This moment could plant the seeds for a future heel turn in WWE. If Triple H plans to book Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, a Rhodes heel turn becomes a realistic possibility. This potential spark arises from WWE's traditional adherence to the classic heel vs. face dynamic in major matches at WrestleMania.

This turn could unfold with Rhodes initially portraying himself as Jey Uso’s ally, only to betray him once Jey chooses him as his WrestleMania opponent. A match between Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes also opens up the potential for the Bloodline to get involved in the feud again, as Rhodes was the one who dethroned Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This match could serve as a revenge storyline for the OG Bloodline member as he looks to take down Cody.

However, despite Cody Rhodes’ apparent frustration at Royal Rumble, a heel turn remains unlikely at this point. Triple H may choose to delay Rhodes' villainous turn until after he drops the Undisputed Championship.

Jey Uso recently revealed his new agenda for WrestleMania 41

A few hours ago, Jey posted an interesting Instagram story where he revealed his new agenda for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. In the post, the OG Bloodline member presented a graphic displaying his YEET logo combined with the WrestleMania branding.

The Samoan Twin labeled it as "YEETMania," which is expected to run wild this year. Previously, we have seen different WrestleMania movements, such as KofiMania, Hulkamania, YestleMania, and more. Now, it seems that YEETMania is the latest addition to this iconic list.

