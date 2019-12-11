Total Divas: 5 Things we learned from the Season 9 Finale

Total Divas Season 9

Total Divas' ninth season has officially come to a close and all the action and drama of the finale could not be contained to only one episode. Season 9's epic two-part finale was an emotional roller coaster and calls for a serious tissue alert.

The finale documented two surgeries for two of WWE's premiere female Superstars in Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. Nikki Bella opened up about her post-WWE health struggles. Nataya honored her late father. Liv Morgan went on a vacation for the very first time and was the beneficiary of the surprise of a lifetime. There were feuds, friendships, tears, and even a poisonous sea urchin attack, but the two-part Season 9 Finale lived up to even the loftiest of expectations.

Join us as we unveil 5 things we learned from the Total Divas Season 9 Finale.

#5 'The Anvil' was honored

WWE Superstar Natalya with her late father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart

WWE Hall of Famer Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart's passing was documented in the Total Divas Season 8 finale. Natalya's struggles with grief were a main focus of Season 9.

Natalya spent much of the season looking for ways to honor her late father's memory. This included a pitch to win the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Ronda Rousey, but that idea was rejected by WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The Neidhart Family can take solace, however. They found the perfect way to commemorate the late WWE Hall of Famer in the Season 9 finale.

After the Neidharts came together for a family dinner, Natalya proposed doing "something really special" for her father and together the family decided to spread a portion of his ashes in his favorite place to wrestle: New York.

The family found the "perfect spot" at a park in New York City. There stood a pot-bellied tree that resembled the late WWE Hall of Famer.

Natalya was overwhelmed with emotion,

"We had no idea pulling up to this park that we would see this incredible tree and the Oak Tree is very symbolic of my dad's strength. It even physically resembles my dad. This is right where we need to be."

Natalya was surrounded by family when she spread her dad's ashes throughout the base of the Oak Tree. Her mother, now a widow, spoke openly, as if Jim Neidhart was there with her,

"We always had so much fun - we fought like crazy, but nobody had more fun fighting than we ever did. 40 years and there wasn't one day that we didn't fight with each other."

There wasn't a dry eye around when the Neidhart women tearfully embraced each other in a family hug. Natalya described feeling her father's presence and described the moment as an "emotional release." She also revealed that she is closer to her family now than ever before.

