Toxic Attraction has been one of the positives for the new version of NXT

Amidst all the bright colors in NXT 2.0, there are three dark clouds that come rolling through from time to time. The ladies of Toxic Attraction are those clouds.

The faction formed by three femme fatales - Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne - has been dominating NXT. With Rose as the leader and spokesperson, the group has been more successful than many thought they would be at the first launch.

They also have a recognizable gimmick on a show that seems to be constantly evolving and rolling out fresh faces. So, in many ways, these three dark ladies have been an even brighter light on the new, neon brand than most people think.

In the tradition of heel factions of the past, Toxic Attraction holds all the title belts

This falls perfectly in line with making this coven of chaos the top heels in their division. The fact that they are currently holding their collective thumb on top of NXT is a great way to get a little bit of heat. When factions like the Four Horsemen or Evolution were dominating the title scene, it always made them seem a little more irritating.

And while Toxic Attraction cannot possibly be put in the same category as those two legendary groups, they do follow a similar formula. They are constructed in the same way.

Rose is the star and ringleader, naturally, due to her extended time on the main roster and being the most well-known of the three. She is the undisputed head honcho of the faction and the current NXT Women's Champion. Rose defeated Raquel Gonzales to grab the gold at Halloween Havoc.

Dolin and Jayne both seem to have terrific upsides and their teamwork together in the ring is solid, if not yet spectacular. However, they make a great set of champions and they play off of Rose very well. It will be interesting to see if their star power continues to grow the longer they are a part of this group.

Toxic Attraction has been a steady piece of the NXT 2.0 puzzle

As the multi-colored brand continues to go through a trial-and-error process with a lot of new, young talent, they have at least established a cornerstone of the current women's division.

Love them or hate them, you have to give Toxic Attraction their due: They've been successful, they are highly watchable, and they're just getting started. It's only been a few months, so there are still a lot of possibilities to explore down the road.

Will Toxic Attraction ever go down as the greatest faction of all time? Of course not.

But are they an asset to NXT 2.0 at the right time... right now? Absolutely.

