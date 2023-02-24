Trailblazer, forgotten Champion - 5 female legends who are surprisingly not in the WWE Hall of Fame 

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class is yet to begin being announced, and each year there is one female who is part of the group.

Over the years, the likes of Lita, Trish Stratus, Jacqueline, Molly Holly, and several other women have paved the way for the current crop of female stars in the business.

Interestingly, there are still a number of female legends who are yet to be added to the Hall of Fame. The following list looks at just five of the most surprising names.

#5. Mickie James

Soa✨ @Soawax_



#SmackDown Mickie James for the hall of fame this year !! Mickie James for the hall of fame this year !!#SmackDown https://t.co/h4xEqq2pG9

Mickie James is a former six-time Women's Champion and is still active in the business, wrestling regularly. James was one of the stars who pushed forward the Women's Evolution and carried the company following the retirements of Lita and Trish Stratus.

James also brought the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship to the Women's Royal Rumble last year, making history in the process even though she didn't win the match.

The former Divas Champion's bout against Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22 was widely considered to be the greatest women's match in history for more than a decade, further cementing the fact that James deserves a place amongst the elite of the business.

#4. Gail Kim

Royal Ramble @RoyalRamble304 Happy Birthday Gail Kim!! Do you think we ever see her in the WWE Hall of Fame? Happy Birthday Gail Kim!! Do you think we ever see her in the WWE Hall of Fame? https://t.co/7B4akFUCpW

Gail Kim has her own issues with WWE, which means that she will probably never accept an offer to be added to the Hall of Fame. Still, since the company appears to be expanding out to many stars who have defined the business outside of WWE as well, Kim is the perfect candidate.

The 46-year-old was one of the women pushing for Women's Evolution in Impact Wrestling, and is the reason why their division was one of the best for many years. Kim is also a former Women's Champion in her own right and one of the best female wrestlers to ever grace the squared circle.

Even though she has already been inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, it would be nice to see the company acknowledge her as well.

#3. Victoria

It's genuinely a surprise that WWE has inducted so many women from the Attitude Era into the Hall of Fame and forgotten about Victoria.

The former Women's Champion was part of some of the biggest matches during that time, main evented RAW, wrestled extreme rules match and competed inside a steel cage before the women had the backing of the WWE Universe.

Victoria was one of the women who kicked down that glass ceiling alongside Trish Stratus and Lita, but it appears that her contributions have been forgotten. Her last WWE appearance in The Royal Rumble should have led to one more run for her and ended with a deserved Hall of Fame induction.

#2. Sable

It's quite tough to understand that Sunny is in the WWE Hall of Fame, but the woman who was pushing the division forward at that time still awaits the call. Sable was the reason why many men and women were tuning in at that time and is a former Women's Champion as well as one of the company's most memorable former names.

Sable is married to current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar but hasn't appeared on TV alongside her husband in more than two decades. Torrie Wilson was also told not to mention Sable as part of her Hall of Fame speech, which appears to confirm that she may never be handed a place.

#1. WWE Legend Miss Elizabeth

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Who would like to see Miss Elizabeth in the WWE Hall of Fame?! Who would like to see Miss Elizabeth in the WWE Hall of Fame?! https://t.co/W4e3WIl0zT

It's a genuine shock that Miss Elizabeth hasn't been added to the Hall of Fame yet. She was someone who many women grew up watching and who defined the business at the time when she was part of headline feuds between the likes of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

Elizabeth should have been added to the Hall of Fame years ago, but instead, the WWE Universe will now have to accept a posthumous induction for the former star.

Wrestling fans have been pushing for Elizabeth to be added to the class for several years, could 2023 finally be the year?

Do you think all these women deserve a place in the Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes