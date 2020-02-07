Trailer for upcoming WWE Network docuseries, "Ruthless Aggression", debuts

John Cena's main roster debut against Kurt Angle

If there's anything WWE loves - and we ain't knocking 'em for it - it's looking back at their storied past. The WWE Network has been a haven for documentary series' and films looking back at the many, many years of the company's existence.

Except for the History of WWE: 50 Years of Sports Entertainment. Man, I love that one.

Well, much like the Attitude Era before it, the years following the end of the Monday Night War- collectively known as the "Ruthless Aggression" Era - has gotten a docuseries of it's own. The Network has now released the first trailer for it. (h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet)

The official trailer for WWE #RuthlessAggression is HERE.



The new docuseries premieres Sunday Feb. 16 on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/TiRlPfI6Id — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 6, 2020

As you probably are aware, these were the years that gave us John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and others - as well as when we saw the singles careers of Edge, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, and Rob Van Dam in WWE explode.

For a lot of our readers, this is the era where they first became wrestling fans, so it should be a pretty nostalgic look back. Not to mention, WWE is usually really, really good at putting these things together.

If you're as excited as I am, you'll only have to wait until February 16th, when it debuts on the WWE Network. No word on how many episodes it will run.

What's your favorite Ruthless Aggression Era moment? Share them with us in the comments section below.