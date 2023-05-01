Travis Kelce to join WWE? Find out which current superstar he is in talks with!

NFL star Travis Kelce could be next in WWE's long list of athlete-turned-wrestlers. The 33-year-old is in contact with a Grand Slam Champion to join the Stamford-based promotion following a successful run in the National Football League this year.

WWE maintains a close relationship with the NFL. The company presented the 24/7 Championship (now defunct) and the Golden Championship, formerly held by Rob Gronkowski and Lane Johnson, respectively, to promote their product. These renowned NFL players haven't performed inside the wrestling ring, but Kelce could break the tradition.

Travis Kelce is looking to explore the wrestling world and enter the squared circle, probably as a celebrity WWE star. His interest in the sports entertainment juggernaut sparked when he saw his friend George Kittie executing Clotheslines on The Miz during the latter's impromptu match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

"My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right, man. It was awesome to see him go nuts."

The NFL star added that he contacted The Miz after the match to plan something regarding his future roles in the wrestling company.

"I have to get involved somehow, someway. Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it. Hopefully, we can brew something into fruition," Kelce said. [H/T TMZ]

The two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion is currently signed to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce copied The Rock's infamous WWE line

In late January, The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC Championship. Chiefs star Travis Kelce thought it would be fitting to respond to Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval, who believed the KCC wouldn't be able to beat the Bengals.

The NFL star berated Pureval during an interview, calling him a "jabroni," one of The Rock's most famous catchphrases.

"I’ve got some words for the Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"

Aftab tweeted that he deserved that and congratulated the Kansas team for their victory. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson gave a hilarious response. Travis Kelce's love for WWE is clear, and a chance to shine in the glitz and glamor of the sports entertainment world may soon be knocking on his door.

