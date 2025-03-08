Travis Scott to get punished at WrestleMania 41 for giving Cody Rhodes a black eye? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes made his first public appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight since being brutally attacked by John Cena and Travis Scott at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. It seems like the reports were correct about The American Nightmare sustaining injuries from the attack, as Rhodes appeared with a massive black eye.

Earlier this week, Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Cody Rhodes seemingly sustained injuries during the segment at Elimination Chamber, including potential damage to his eardrums and a black eye. They claimed Travis Scott caused the injury while throwing a stiff hand, going viral on Twitter/X.

Travis Scott might be punished for risking the health of WWE’s main champion. However, the Stamford-based promotion would not directly punish or penalize Scott, as he is a celebrity superstar. The Megastar might get a squash booking. Rhodes might get his receipt when he and Travis meet face-to-face inside the ring again.

The American Nightmare could put the pop star through a table or swing a chair at him to get revenge, squashing the latter. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Triple H reacts on Travis Scott’s WWE future after Cody Rhodes controversy

The video of Travis punching Rhodes is circulating on social media, and fans have shared their thoughts. Despite the controversy, CCO Triple H reacted to Scott’s future in World Wrestling Entertainment while interacting with media outlets at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

“We have Travis Scott in the middle of a storyline right now that will get bigger as we head into WrestleMania, and coming out of it,” said The Game.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes gets his revenge on Scott, as Showcase of Immortals is still weeks away.

