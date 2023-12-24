Triple H to add 38-year-old WWE Superstar to Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match? Potential WrestleMania main event explored

Seth Rollins is currently holding the World Heavyweight Championship in the Stamford-based promotion. However, since the arrival of CM Punk back in WWE, many believe that a clash between the Best in the World and Rollins is imminent at WrestleMania 40.

Further, the heated confrontation that took place between these two during the December 11, 2023, episode of the red brand increases the likelihood of this dream showdown.

Ahead of this, another potential scenario that might unfold could involve the addition of the Scottish Warrior in this dream clash. The reasoning behind this speculation comes from The Visionary's next title defense on Monday Night RAW. For those unaware, Rollins is set to defend his World Title in an upcoming match against Drew McIntyre at the WWE Day 1 episode of red brand.

This raises the possibility of McIntyre securing an unexpected victory against The Visionary, which might eventually lead to his inclusion in the dream match involving Punk and Rollins. While Seth undoubtedly would want to regain his championship and enter WrestleMania 40 as a champion, the Voice of the Voiceless might emerge as the winner of the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

After this, he might challenge the World Heavyweight Champion to the main event the Grandest Stage of them All.

However, it's important to note that this potential scenario is unlikely to unfold despite having a realistic chance. It's challenging to envision WWE disrupting the dream rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk by including McIntyre.

The intensity between The Visionary and the Second City Saint has already reached the next level, and it doesn't necessarily require the World Heavyweight Title, as fans are already anticipating their massive showdown.

If Seth Rollins loses his World Title at the Day 1 show, the company might opt for a separate match for the Scottish Warrior as World Champion, rather than incorporating him into the feud between Punk and Rollins.

Will CM Punk cost Seth Rollins at WWE Day 1 2024?

One major question among fans concerning the clash between Seth Rollins and McIntyre is whether CM Punk will interfere in this title bout and cost The Visionary the match. As of writing, the company has not announced the involvement of the Best in the World for Day 1, 2024.

Additionally, the recent schedule of the former WWE Champion indicates that his next appearance on the red brand will be directly on the January 8 edition of RAW. It seems like the company doesn't have any plans for Punk to cost Rollins his title, despite the intensified heat between these two.

However, WWE is famous for their surprises and unexpected turns, and only time will tell who will emerge victorious in the match between Seth Rollins and the Scottish man.

