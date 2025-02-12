Triple H to add 8-time champion to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41? Chances explored 

It's WrestleMania season and there are rumors circulating about a potential match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The Cenation Leader is on his retirement tour with a goal of winning his 17th World Title. With that in mind, a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows is also being considered. But, to add more excitement, could Triple H include an eight-time champion in the mix?

The answer to that question is quite possibly "Yes". After all, the-time champion in this scenario is CM Punk. The Best in the World is determined to main event WrestleMania 41 and also has a history with both John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, according to recent reports, there are some people backstage who would prefer such a match.

During a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, wrestling analyst WrestleVotes was questioned about the chance of a Triple Threat match involving CM Punk, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. Although there is no confirmation of these talks, he understands that some individuals favor this matchup over another rumored Triple Threat featuring Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

"I don't know if it's been discussed in a official capacity. But I do know that there are people that would rather that match than Reigns, Punk and Rollins. If that matters at all, I don't know, but I do know that there are some people who'd prefer that." [From 07:02 onwards]

It certainly would make for an incredible WrestleMania bout. But, at the end of the day, this is just speculation.

Many believe Cody Rhodes could turn heel if he loses to John Cena

Whether or not CM Punk is added to a potential match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes remains to be seen. However, that match, at this point in time seems to be the plan for WWE at WrestleMania 41. It is sure to be a huge encounter, as the current face of the company goes up against a legend who carried the promotion on his back for years.

Emotions will be high, and knowing Triple H and WWE, they will build an incredible rivalry between the two superstars. In fact, several people believe that it could end with Rhodes losing the match and potentially turning heel. Pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter and WWE Legend Bubba Ray Dudley are just two among many who have suggested the same.

It would be absolutely insane if the beloved face who is The American Nightmare turns heel at WrestleMania. But, as with the previous scenario, it is nothing more than conjecture.

