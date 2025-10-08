Triple H to add huge CM Punk match to Crown Jewel at the last minute after incident? Why it could happen

WWE is set to host Crown Jewel this weekend from Perth, Australia, and preparations have begun in full swing. Triple H has stacked the card with five high-profile matches so far, featuring legends and champions. WWE could be compelled to add another match to the card at the eleventh hour involving CM Punk after a potential backstage drama.The Best in the World could battle LA Knight in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel. The speculation arose after the recent developments on RAW. Both superstars formed an unexpected alliance to battle The Usos in the main event of the red brand. Just when Punk was about to pin Jey Uso after hitting a GTS, Knight outsmarted him to secure the pinfall victory.The fact that The Megastar snatched his moment away from him flustered CM Punk. Therefore, he could look for payback against the former United States Champion. The two superstars could be involved in a huge backstage brawl during the Crown Jewel kick-off show. It could spill all over the arena, creating a chaotic situation before the show goes on air.As a result, Triple H could be compelled to book the two volatile elements in a match to let them settle their differences. WWE could make CM Punk vs. LA Knight official for Crown Jewel at the last moment, placing this bout on the card. The chances of it happening are quite high because the company would look to feature Punk in such a high-profile event to add grandeur to the show.Keeping him off the card would be a missed shot, especially now that he is available. The same can be said for Knight, who is currently a top star in the company. Besides, both superstars' popularity among fans is unparalleled. Therefore, WWE could leverage this by booking them in a match in front of the international crowd in Perth. However, this is currently speculation.Triple H to put CM Punk and LA Knight in the World Title picture after Crown Jewel?CM Punk and LA Knight currently have a mutual interest on Monday Night RAW. Both superstars have been chasing the World Heavyweight Championship, wanting a shot at the coveted title. Fans have been wondering whether the two superstars could be in the world title picture after Crown Jewel.However, Triple H may not pull the trigger so early. WWE is expected to keep Knight and Punk involved in a storyline before pitting them against Seth Rollins. Last week on RAW, the two superstars battled The Usos and emerged victorious. The creative team could continue this tag team feud for a week or two after Crown Jewel.Rumors have been swirling that it could eventually lead to a singles feud between The Megastar and The Best in the World. LA Knight and CM Punk could go against each other, both trying to justify who is more deserving of a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.Jey Uso could also be involved in the mix, making it a multi-faceted storyline. However, this could ultimately lead to either of them or all of them feuding with Seth Rollins for the coveted title. This is currently speculation and only time will tell what happens in the coming weeks.