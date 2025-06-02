Triple H to add a new member to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW after recent controversy? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day has been wrapped in chaos lately on RAW. Tensions have been growing within the group for the past few months, and it is heading towards anarchy. Things took another massive hit after a real-life incident sparked huge controversy. A top star would be leaving the faction very soon, and Triple H could decide to add a new member to The Judgment Day.

Ad

WWE recently found itself in a major controversy after reports of Carlito and R-Truth's exit surfaced on the internet. It caused massive outrage on social media as fans lashed out at the Stamford-based promotion for letting go of legends so easily without any respect. Carlito had been a prominent member of The Judgment Day, and his departure would leave a void within the faction.

Even though WWE was not using The Caribbean Cool as an active wrestler, he had an important comedic role in the group. His absence may continue to linger with fans, and it would only become a subject of debate and discussion. Hence, Triple H may have no other choice but to replace him with a new member within the faction.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, The Judgment Day has been undergoing a seismic shift for the past few weeks. Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez into the group a few weeks ago, and it is only a matter of time before The Prodigy becomes a full-fledged member of the group. Now that Carlito would be gone, Balor could add another member to the group, officially taking control of the heel faction.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Well, it could be enough to keep fans entertained in the group's story while facilitating The Caribbean Cool's smooth exit. Perez's addition to the group could lead to more new faces joining the faction down the line.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H to remove Liv Morgan from The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular factions on Monday Night RAW. However, the group has been overshadowed lately, with other stories on the show taking center stage. However, Triple H may have some big plans for the faction in the coming weeks, potentially involving the exit of Liv Morgan.

Ad

The creative team could remove The Miracle Kid from the RAW faction. For the past few weeks, Roxanne Perez has been attempting to infiltrate the faction and become an official member of the group. But Morgan does not appear to be thrilled with this idea at all.

This could spark tensions, which could eventually lead to her exit from The Judgment Day. Liv Morgan has been portrayed as a top star in WWE. Lately, she has been receiving a babyface reaction from the crowd during her performance. Therefore, WWE could look to capitalize on this hype by causing a character change.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While this is intriguing, it is nothing more than speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Morgan and her faction on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More