Triple H to add Steel Cage Match for WWE title to Saturday Night's Main Event on SmackDown? Possibility explored

WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Ever since the NBC special returned, Triple H has been treating it as a major show. Three contests have been made official so far, with two more expected to be added to the card. One of those could be a massive Steel Cage Match from SmackDown.
Solo Sikoa could defend the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu inside the steel structure. The Samoan Werewolf hasn't received his rematch since losing the coveted title at Night of Champions. There is a good possibility that he could storm into Nick Aldis' office this week on SmackDown to demand a clash against Sikoa at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The General Manager could agree to it and make the bout official for this weekend. But he could add an intriguing twist to it, as Aldis could make it a Steel Cage Match. Solo Sikoa's faction has been wreaking havoc lately by invading and ruining high-profile bouts. They are expected to do the same to help The Street Champion retain his gold.
Therefore, Nick Aldis could make it a Steel Cage Match to give Jacob Fatu a fair fight without any shenanigans. Even though it is not immune to ringside interferences, it would at least keep things under control to some extent. Moreover, the addition of such a stipulation would add more drama and excitement to the clash between Fatu and Sikoa.
However, this is all speculation as it remains to be seen whether WWE books this bout at Saturday Night's Main Event or saves it for SummerSlam.
Triple H to end Solo Sikoa's feud with Jacob Fatu at WWE SummerSlam?
Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have been feuding since the Money in the Bank PLE. This rivalry has taken an interesting turn ever since Sikoa reinforced his faction by bringing back Tonga Loa and introducing Talla Tonga. It is expected to lead to a program at SummerSlam 2025.
Over the years, The Biggest Party of the Summer has seen the culmination of feuds, and fans have been wondering whether WWE has plans to do the same with the rivalry between Fatu and Sikoa's faction. However, Triple H may not have any such ideas.
The WWE creative team might stretch this feud even after SummerSlam and add new layers to it. Rumors have been swirling that this saga could see the involvement of new stars from the Samoan bloodline who could debut and join forces with Jacob Fatu. It could eventually lead to faction warfare.
However, it is nothing but speculation as of now. Regardless of what happens, the feud between Sikoa and Fatu is expected to continue after the August PLE.
