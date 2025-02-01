Triple H to allow 47-year-old star to enter the Royal Rumble again after he is eliminated? Possibility explored following hint 

Under the regime of Triple H, WWE is just inches away from the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. One of the biggest sources of excitement for the night is the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, as surprises and unexpected twists are anticipated.

Considering the potential for high-profile moments, there is speculation that The Game might allow John Cena to enter the Men’s Rumble match twice. This could happen if Cena is eliminated first but then re-enters with his Doctor of Thuganomics character.

A potential hint of this was dropped on the latest SmackDown, where Pat McAfee referred to Cena as the Doctor of Thuganomics after a video package. The commentator raised the anticipation, questioning whether Cena would win the match. Given this reference, it's possible that the 2025 Royal Rumble could witness a major twist. Initially, John Cena might enter the match with his neutral Cenation Leader gimmick.

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, after a heartbreaking elimination, Cena could re-enter the match as Doctor of Thuganomics, which would undoubtedly generate massive buzz from the live crowd. The only reason why the Chief Content Officer might allow this move is that this is Cena’s final Royal Rumble match. Thus, Triple H might grant Cena full freedom to do what he thinks is best, making this speculative scenario seem like a realistic possibility. Previously, Mick Foley entered the Men’s Rumble match with three different gimmicks after being eliminated.

If Cena does the same, it would evoke a sense of nostalgia in the WWE Universe. Overall, it will be fascinating to see how things unfold at Royal Rumble 2025 when John Cena enters the over-the-top-rope contest for one final time.

Triple H has hinted at a massive WWE Royal Rumble surprise

Just a few hours ago, WWE hosted the 2025 Royal Rumble kickoff show, where Triple H dropped a massive hint for a major surprise at this PLE. The Game was on stage talking about the traditional Rumble match.

However, when Triple H affirmed CM Punk’s name, a strange music began playing in the background. This not only caught the attention of the fans but also caused the CCO to go silent for a few seconds.

Expand Tweet

Soonafter, Triple H continued with his promo, but fans on the internet believed this is a major sign of The Rock’s return. Fans connected the eerie background music to the Final Boss entrance theme song and speculated that The Rock could return at Royal Rumble 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback