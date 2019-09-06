Triple H and Matt Riddle discuss NXT's move to the USA Network (Exclusive)

With NXT due to make the move onto broadcast television on September 18th, there's an immense amount of buzz around the brand.

Over the past week, I've been fortunate enough to be able to catch up with both the COO of WWE and founder of NXT, Triple H, and one of the leading stars on the black and gold in Matt Riddle, to ask their thoughts on NXT's future as a live, two-hour, weekly show.

Triple H: I think this deal shows a few things; I think it shows the significance and the excitement of something we’ve been working on for a while. I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the Network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant. If people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said. (Triple H had previously said on the call more NXT UK Superstars will appear on NXT when it broadcasts on USA)

I just want to say one thing though, NXT will still be on the WWE Network, 24 hours after its initial airing, so it’s there and it’s going to be there for everybody!

Meanwhile, The Original Bro, Matt Riddle also opened up about the move:

Matt Riddle: I think I'm going to keep doing what I'm going to do but I think just because there's going to be more TV, more time, they're going to need more from us.

We're going to see who can deliver on live TV, who can't and it is what it is. I'm stoked. I think it's a good challenge - not just for me but the rest of the locker room.

I like to be pushed, I like to be under pressure, I like to be in that situation, I like to sweat.

I'm stoked. I've been wanting to go on live TV since I started here. For a long time, everyone's going, "You've got to go to main roster, main roster." I was like, "Not a chance, I want NXT on TV, I'd rather wrestle on NXT on USA or FOX, or wherever."

Now, one year later, NXT is on USA. We are starting a couple of weeks from now and it's gonna be legit.

Right now, NXT, for me, is the place to be. Things do change.

I think with all three brands on television, I think certain things are gonna change. I think it's gonna elevate NXT into the spotlight but at the same time, I think it's gonna help elevate both SmackDown and RAW.

