Triple H to announce major CM Punk news on WWE SmackDown after earlier backstage meeting? Exploring the possibility

Triple H is coming to WWE SmackDown this week to make a major announcement, and it could very well have to do with CM Punk.

CM Punk is no longer with AEW following what transpired at this year's All In. The issues surfaced soon after the event with rumors of a confrontation with Jack Perry that allegedly got violent backstage. Tony Khan himself announced that Punk would no longer be with the company. He stated that he had never feared for his safety backstage at a wrestling event before All In as he felt his life was in danger.

Given the rivalry between AEW and WWE, there were a lot of rumors about Punk going to his old company again. Although he left on bad terms with management, given All Elite signing stars like Edge, there was speculation that WWE would not hesitate to sign Punk.

While recently, there have been reports about WWE turning down a CM Punk signing, nothing is confirmed yet. One of the ways the company could make an immediate statement is to announce him for a future show. With Survivor Series taking place in Chicago, that appears to be a good place for the Best in the World to have a match if he returns to the company.

At this time, Triple H is coming to WWE SmackDown for an announcement. There's always a chance he announces a major return and brings CM Punk back to the company. The latter would not have to be a full-timer in WWE, as a part-time schedule would also work.

The former AEW Champion and Triple H also came face to face when the Straight Edge star appeared backstage during an episode of RAW. If the two have put aside their differences, and with Vince McMahon no longer in charge of creative, Punk's return might not be out of the question.

If that is indeed what Triple H announces, it could change many things within the company.

Triple H and CM Punk met recently backstage in a WWE show, and The Game had an interesting reaction

According to a report, CM Punk showed up backstage during an episode of WWE RAW. He tried to clear the air with The Miz, with whom he had real-life heat, but the report stated that he wanted to talk to Triple H.

While Punk was asked to leave, The Game was apparently shocked to see him backstage. The two had a short conversation as well, with them shaking hands.

The Game and Punk might not always have been on the best terms, but he's a professional, and a return might not be completely out of the question.

