Triple H to announce major star's WWE debut for a match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

Things got quite personal between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch on this week's WWE RAW as both women fired shots at one another. In fact, Lynch even referenced her marriage to Seth Rollins.

However, that wasn't where it ended. The Man also referenced Lyra Valkyria's fiancé, going as far as to call him "weird looking." In what could be a fascinating move, Triple H could bring Lyra's husband, LJ Cleary, to WWE television to take on Seth Rollins.

LJ is an experienced pro wrestler. He first began his career in 2014, when he was just 15 years old. Now, the Irish star works in several companies that World Wrestling Entertainment periodically partners with, including Pro Wrestling NOAH and Over The Top Wrestling in Ireland.

With those obvious ties, it would make sense to bring LJ in for a one-off match against The Visionary. Seth is the top heel on WWE RAW, so it wouldn't be outlandish to see him try to bully a younger, smaller wrestler.

It would also provide a great opportunity for LJ, and it would be excellent exposure. There are few bigger spotlights than clashing with Seth Rollins on RAW. The Game could absolutely announce this match as a result of recent events, and it would benefit everybody involved.

This could lead to the four stars having a Mixed Tag Team Match on WWE RAW

While Triple H could bring LJ Cleary in for a one-off match, it doesn't necessarily have to be a one-and-done situation. Instead, he could have multiple matches with WWE and maybe even sign with the promotion.

If he does work beyond just a spotlight match with Seth Rollins, The Game could book a Mixed Tag Team Match. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch could team up to take on Lyra Valkyria and LJ Cleary on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Once again, this could benefit everybody. This could be how Becky Lynch joins Seth's new stable, and it would allow them to have a better story than when Vince McMahon let them wrestle together six years ago. Meanwhile, Lyra and LJ could work together for the first time on a major stage.

While it is unlikely that CJ would then become a regular part of RAW, he could still be part of the World Wrestling Entertainment system. With rumors of NXT Europe launching this year, he could be perfect for the new brand, especially after some RAW exposure.

