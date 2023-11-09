Triple H to announce second-generation WWE star's debut for Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place on November 25th, 2023. The big event will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. While the show will undoubtedly be one to remember, there's a chance it could go down in history for a massive debut.

Bron Breakker is one of the most impressive superstars on WWE NXT. Many have him pegged as the future of the company, and a future WrestleMania headliner. There are some who expected him to be called up to the main roster by now, but it could potentially happen in a big way soon.

Triple H could be the one to introduce Breakker to the main roster audience. On an upcoming episode of either RAW or SmackDown, The Game could make a surprise appearance. From there, he could reveal that the explosive athlete will have his debut match at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series is a common place for major debuts. The Undertaker made his first WWE appearance at Survivor Series. Additionally, The Rock made his in-ring debut at the November classic. Even The Shield made their debut at the big show.

Bron could certainly follow suit. Doing so would then make him instantly important to the main roster audience, and show fans what those in NXT already know: Bron Breakker is the real deal.

Three matches have already been confirmed for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

For now, it remains to be seen if Bron will indeed debut on the main roster any time soon. Regardless, Survivor Series: WarGames will be a fantastic show. Three big-time matches have already been confirmed for the event.

The biggest match announced is the return of the WarGames Match. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh are set to represent The Judgment Day. They'll be battling Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso.

Another Judgment Day member will be in action at the big WWE show. Rhea Ripley is set to defend her prized Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark. Stark won a Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW to earn the title opportunity.

The final match announced so far for Survivor Series will see The Miz challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The A-Lister defeated Ivar, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn the chance to battle the dominant champion.

For now, it remains to be seen what else is added to the card. Could Bron Breakker make a splash at one of WWE's "big 4" shows? Fans will need to tune in to find out.

