Triple H and his best friend Shawn Michaels not on the same page anymore? Deciphering latest comments

Shawn Michaels and Triple H's friendship transcended their WWE characters. The duo shared the ring and now share backstage as higher-ups of the company. Since they're now both businessman, some issues may arise in their bond.

WWE has recently released several superstars, one of them being Mustafa Ali. When this happened, the former superstar was in the developmental brand and was slated for a North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio. While some may think the sudden release could have upset Shawn Michaels, and he got mad at Triple H, that wasn't the case.

HBK recently went on the NXT: No Mercy media call and revealed that he only found out about Mustafa's release moments before the latter did. Michaels then stated that although it was a surprise, the brand will do what they do best: adjust.

"I will say this, I'd be lying to you if I said it didn't take us by surprise. That's one thing I'm learning here is that main roster and NXT are totally separate rosters. I think the world of Mustafa, had a great working relationship with him in the time that he was here, I will miss him. That's what we do here in NXT. We adjust." [H/T Fightful]

With this in mind, it should be noted that Michaels and The Game are still on the same page. The release was a business decision, and the former had no choice but to abide.

What problems do Triple H and Shawn Michaels encounter in their new backstage roles?

Shawn and The King of Kings last teamed up in 2018 against The Brothers of Destruction

The Game is now WWE's Chief Content Officer and head of creative, while Michaels is the Vice President of Talent Development and manages NXT. Both men have been in the industry for a long time, but a former writer has noticed a problem with how the men handle their superstars.

According to Vince Russo, Michaels and Triple H fall in love with superstars, and due to their relationship, these stars get affected when brought up to the main roster since they can't get over to the fans.

How did Shawn Michaels and Triple H become friends?

The Heartbreak Kid was the first out of the two who signed with WWE while The Game was still in WCW. Michaels and the rest of The Kliq saw Triple H performing at the latter company and pushed Vince McMahon to sign him. Since then, HBK and The King of Kings have been together both in and outside the ring.

Despite their decades-long friendship, it's fortunate to see that Shawn Michaels and The Game still have a really good relationship.