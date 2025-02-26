Triple H to book Logan Paul in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41? It isn't CM Punk!

Triple H's regime is heading toward WrestleMania 41 at full speed, with Elimination Chamber PLE serving as the final stop before the Showcase of Immortals. Significant hints and teases for WrestleMania matches have already materialized. Talking about Logan Paul, The Maverick recently had a heated segment with CM Punk on RAW. This, many believe, could be a hint at a potential feud.

However, it seems unlikely that WWE will book Logan vs. Punk at WrestleMania, as there are better alternatives for The Best in the World. This raises the possibility that Triple H might instead place the YouTube Sensation in a Triple-Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

The match could see Logan Paul clash with AJ Styles and Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat bout for the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has already alluded to a showdown between Styles and Breakker, with The former Dog of NXT attempting but failing to attack The Phenomenal One. If Logan Paul fails to win the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, Triple H might incorporate him into this mid-card title feud, turning an AJ vs. Bron rivalry into a Triple Threat storyline.

All these developments could eventually lead to Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While this scenario remains speculative, such a match would be a great addition to the WrestleMania 41 card. Ultimately, everything depends on what happens at Elimination Chamber 2025 when The Maverick steps inside the brutal structure.

Triple H may have already dropped hints for AJ Styles vs Logan Paul feud

During the latest episode of WWE RAW Netflix, it seems that Triple H may have dropped hints about a conceivable feud between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. This happened when The Maverick confronted The Phenomenal One backstage during an interview.

In the segment, the YouTube Sensation seemingly mocked AJ Styles and stated that things weren’t looking good for him. Logan Paul even remarked that he might have already retired if he were in Styles' place. However, he also called Styles’ perseverance “inspirational.”

Many believe this segment planted the seed for a probable WrestleMania showdown. Additionally, Logan Paul cited an occupied schedule as the reason he doesn’t have enough time between Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

If The Maverick fails to emerge victorious in the Elimination Chamber Match, Triple H could capitalize on this confrontation and book a feud between AJ Styles and Logan Paul in the near future.

