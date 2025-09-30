Triple H to once again book Roman Reigns and OG Bloodline member in a betrayal angle? Exploring the possibility 

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw the return of Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief had been absent from WWE's weekly programming since being brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. Reigns defeated The Tribal Thief at the event before being taken out by the heels post-match.

Ad

This week, on the red brand's show, The Usos battled The Brons in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Toward the end of the bout, Breakker and Reed stacked up the bodies of Jey and Jimmy on each other before The Aus-zilla climbed to the top rope to execute his signature Tsunami splash.

However, before the 37-year-old could climb to the top turnbuckle, Roman Reigns returned with a steel chair in his hands and attacked The Vision duo, enabling The Usos to capitalize and secure the victory. After the match, the OTC embraced Jey, firing up The YEET Master as Big Jim watched on. Amid all this, he ignored Jimmy, leaving fans bewildered.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Following this, it seems likely that Triple H will again book Roman Reigns and an OG Bloodline member in a betrayal angle. In a shocking twist, Jimmy Uso might betray the former world champion again, like he did at Night of Champions 2023, when he Superkicked the OTC, costing Roman and Solo Sikoa a potential Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship victory over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

With Big Jim understandably unhappy with the recent actions of Jey and Reigns, The Game might book him to turn his back on the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the coming weeks, possibly at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ad

That said, this angle is currently speculative.

WWE veteran reacts to Roman Reigns' latest return to weekly programming

While fans in attendance were thrilled with the return of Roman Reigns to the weekly product this week on RAW, WWE veteran Vince Russo isn't as hyped.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo criticized the booking strategy of the Triple H-led creative team, saying that while bringing back Reigns generated a pop, his return nullified the momentum and the heat that The Vision duo had garnered. The former WWE head writer described the overall booking as "clueless and cringe."

Ad

"On top of all that, you're going to bring him in for the pop, and you're going to completely take all the heat, any steam you had on the heels whatsoever. 'We're going to beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed,' and The Usos beat them, and now the heels have absolutely no heat. So, what did you do, bro? You satisfied the pop for the marks, and how you've totally again, 'Okay, now let's start all over with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Let's go through six weeks of tsunamis to get the heat back.' The booking is so terrible, clueless, and cringe," Russo said.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More