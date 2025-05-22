Triple H to book a shocking title change on SmackDown before Saturday Night’s Main Event? Possibility explored

WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week will be World Wrestling Entertainment's final stop before the next Saturday Night's Main Event special. As a result, the show will likely feature some big moments to get fans ready for the exciting weekend.

One thing Triple H could include on SmackDown is a title change. More specifically, The Game could shockingly have The Street Profits lose their coveted WWE Tag Team Titles to the incredible young duo known as Fraxiom.

For those unaware, this big-time match comes hot off the heels of an excellent bout between the two teams two weeks ago. While Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were beaten up from their TLC Match a few weeks prior, the champions ultimately lost to the up-and-coming tandem of Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Fraxiom have been on a roll since being called up to WWE's main roster. Since the SmackDown after WrestleMania, Axiom and Frazer have successfully defeated Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, The Street Profits, and DIY.

With that kind of momentum and Triple H's likely desire to kick off a big weekend in a memorable manner, a title change is not out of the question. The only potential hiccup is if The Game wants Montez and Angelo to have the belts for a longer period of time or if he'll strike while the Fraxiom iron is hot.

WWE SmackDown's tag team division is arguably the best in pro wrestling

This match is just one example of how excellent WWE Friday Night SmackDown's tag team scene is. In the eyes of many fans, the brand has the best tag team division in the company and potentially in pro wrestling as a whole right now.

A perfect example of how good the division has been is the TLC Match on SmackDown after WrestleMania. On the very same show where Fraxion made their official main roster debut, The Street Profits, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns put on a modern-day classic that was both chaotic and dangerous.

As if those three teams weren't talented enough, the brand also features former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and the incredibly underrated Los Garza. Both duos have stepped up in the past six months or so and have been putting in excellent work.

Add in Fraxiom with those five teams and it is easy to see why the brand is thriving. The only question is whether Triple H will have Axion and Nathan lead the brand as champions moving forward or if it will remain The Street Profits.

