Triple H to book special stipulation match for Penta after his loss at WWE Backlash? Exploring the possibility

WWE Backlash was almost a great night for Penta. The masked Lucha star was receiving his first-ever one-on-one title opportunity at a PLE and almost had the win in his grasp, despite The Judgment Day's interference.

Unfortunately for Penta, El Grande Americano showed up and attacked him behind the referee's back. This allowed Dominik Mysterio to retain his prized WWE Intercontinental Title. In the process, it may have also set up Triple H booking El Grande Americano vs. Penta in a Mask vs. Mask stipulation match.

El Grande Americano is most likely Chad Gable hiding behind a mask. While some skeptics believe he is a Lucha legend, it could just be the Olympian taking out his frustration on Luchadores by demeaning and mocking them. Now, he could finally receive his comeuppance.

Many fans had hoped it would be Rey Mysterio to get revenge on El Grande Americano, but the WWE Hall of Famer suffered an injury before WrestleMania 41 and hasn't been back in the ring since then.

Instead, Triple H could book Penta to get revenge for himself and for the other Luchadores. If the two clash and Penta wins and unmasks El Grande to reveal Chad Gable, it would be the perfect comeuppance.

However, it must be noted that while the above angle could come to fruition, so far it is merely speculation.

WWE could book this match for Worlds Collide, which will be a special show

Triple H might not just book the Penta vs. El Grande Americano match at just any show. Instead of the bout taking place on RAW, Saturday Night's Main Event, or even Money in the Bank next month, it could be at a show with a bit more relevance.

WWE will be hosting Worlds Collide on the very same day as Money in the Bank next month. Instead of beginning at 7 PM on June 7, it's set to begin earlier in the day at 4 PM EST. The show is set to feature main roster performers, NXT stars, and names from AAA.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced during WrestleMania 41 weekend that they had acquired AAA, and Worlds Collide is the first special event for the Lucha brand under the TKO umbrella. Triple H and Michael Cole emphasized the goal of keeping AAA, in many ways, as it has been for years.

If Worlds Collide is celebrating Luchadores, it makes perfect sense for Penta to have a big match on the show. Not only that, but the masked star getting comeuppance over the man mocking Lucha at this event would be a smart booking decision, and it may have been Triple H's plan all along.

