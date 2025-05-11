WWE Backlash 2025 - Best and Worst - Judgment Day member betrayed; John Cena's next match revealed

While not the greatest premium live event in the world, Backlash 2025 was a solid outing for WWE. The follow-up from WrestleMania 41 saw some interesting feuds take centre stage, with some delivering perfectly.

However, not everything was a home run. There were issues with this card, like a certain fanboy getting involved in John Cena vs. Randy Orton. So, let's get right into it.

Here are the biggest positives and negatives from Backlash 2025.

#3. Best: A wild opener

Backlash 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

Backlash 2025 started on fire, as four of SmackDown's top stars fought for the United States Championship. Jacob Fatu was at his fearsome best, while LA Knight remains one of the most over WWE stars today.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre continued their eternal feud, with a massive spot that saw The Scottish Warrior get hurt for real. We hope he is okay.

Moving on, though, we saw the WWE debut of the newest member of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, if we can even call it that anymore. He brought Jeff Cobb with him, as the two gift-wrapped Knight for Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf was confused by this and refused to celebrate with his boys. Seems like there's tension in the air!

#2. Best/Worst: The truth hurts

We spoke about it above, so let's get to it. John Cena vs. Randy Orton was not perfect. But, for the time and effort they put in, their final match together delivered overall. The Backlash 2025 was essentially a finisher fest, but it was better for it.

AA after AA, RKO after RKO, nothing could put Orton or Cena down. Admittedly, the referee was knocked out for around half of the match, so The Viper had three different visual wins over The Last Real Champion. At least we got to see him RKO a bunch of producers. The one on Nick Aldis will definitely cost more than $50,000 this time!

That was all fun, but the match ended on a whimper. Randy Orton was about to punt John Cena's head off before R-Truth emerged to stop him.

Sorry, we love Truth, but he shouldn't be near a PLE main event in 2025. He looks set to face Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it could have been a one-off segment on SmackDown, with someone more serious getting the match. What a shame.

#1. Worst: This could've been on WWE RAW

With Triple H loving his five-match cards, he needs to ensure all five matches are blockbuster affairs. While Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship match against Penta at Backlash 2025 was good, it could have easily happened on Monday Night RAW instead.

There was a ton of interference, which is more suited to weekly television. The end saw Finn Balor subtly betray Dirty Dom by trying to sabotage him, before Penta was attacked by El Grande Americano. It's coming, but The Judgment Day has not even properly split yet. So what was the point of having this on Backlash 2025?

This spot should have gone to Seth Rollins' new faction. He and Bron Breakker could have easily had a tag team match against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. What if WWE saved CM Punk's surprise return for this show? It would've instantly been much better.

#1. Best: Backlash 2025 is Lyra's night

The biggest positive of Backlash 2025 may have been the ascent of Lyra Valkyria. When Becky Lynch turned heel on her, many feared she would instantly lose the Women's Intercontinental Championship and fade into obscurity.

But no, The Man wouldn't let that happen to her wrestling daughter. In the weeks leading up to Backlash 2025, Valkyria had been getting more of a shine, but she would still drop her title on the big day, right? Wrong!

After a great technical match, which saw the younger champion counter all of Lynch's big moves, she got the job done. Even a post-match attack from Big Time Becks couldn't stop Lyra Valkyria from celebrating the biggest win of her WWE main roster career.

