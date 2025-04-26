Triple H to break up popular WWE faction after what went down on SmackDown this week? Possibility explored

This week episode's of SmackDown saw the fallout of a wild WrestleMania weekend and Triple H delivered several big surprises and a few shockers too. Several major things took place on the show and one of those includes a shocking title change. In the wake of what happened on the blue brand last night, WWE might decide to break up a popular faction.

There is a possibility that fans might see the implosion of Chelsea Green's faction The Secret Hervice. The speculation arose after The Hot Mess lost the Women's United States Championship on the latest episode of SmackDown. Green assigned Piper Niven and Alba Fyre with the task of protecting her and safeguarding her coveted title. This was the very reason she formed her faction.

Now that Chelsea Green has lost her most prized possession, she could crash out on her stablemates and blame them for their inability to protect her. However, this may not sit well with Niven and Fyre, who did everything for the former champion. As a result, both superstars can turn their backs on The Hot Mess, leading to the implosion of The Secret Hervice.

The Triple H-led creative could break the faction to give all superstars a fresh start on the blue brand. Chelsea Green has been together with Piper Niven for quite some time now and it could be the perfect time to start a new chapter for her. WWE could push her as an underdog - a lone wolf who would set out on her own path to redeem herself.

Green may go on to win this year's Women's Money in the Bank match. However, it all depends on what Triple H has in store for The Hot Mess. Will The Secret Hervice implode soon? Only time will tell.

Triple H to move Chelsea Green to RAW during WWE Draft 2025?

As WWE's creative head, Triple H has been making some bold moves on both RAW and SmackDown. He has been putting several deserving talents in the spotlight. There is a high chance that The Game could push Chelsea Green and that could all begin at this year's WWE Draft.

Although there hasn't been any official date, reports suggest that the WWE Draft 2025 will take place soon after WrestleMania 41. Green could move to Monday Night RAW to start a new chapter of her WWE career. A brand switch will indeed open doors for several opportunities for her.

Besides, RAW is WWE's flagship show and what better way to have the spotlight than being featured on Monday nights? Triple H can make that move if the creative team has some really big plans for the former Women's United States Champion this year.

However, it is all speculation at this point and only time will tell what the future holds for Chelsea Green.

