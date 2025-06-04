  • home icon
  • Triple H to break up SmackDown team amid talk of WWE star potentially leaving the company? Chances explored

Triple H to break up SmackDown team amid talk of WWE star potentially leaving the company? Chances explored

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Jun 04, 2025 06:58 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is WWE CCO [Image Source: WWE.com]

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative regime, he has made some groundbreaking decisions. Forming and breaking teams and factions have been one of the most common traits of his functioning. It appears that The Game is seeking another major move, as a prominent tag team may break up on SmackDown very soon.

WWE might break up the newly formed alliance of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz. The speculation caught fire after rumors of The A Lister's departure from the company started to gain traction. In a shocking move, The Miz unfollowed WWE on X and removed all the mentions of the company on his profile. This especially came in the wake of R-Truth and Carlito's departure from WWE.

His actions have stirred up a significant controversy, sparking speculation about his potential release from the company. What added fuel to those rumors was Bryan Alvarez's recent report, in which it was stated that more releases are yet to happen. Well, it looks like Triple H has no long-term plans regarding the team of Miz and Carmelo on SmackDown.

WWE has also been showing quite a bit of tension between the two stars lately. Last week on SmackDown, The A-Lister was trying to highlight the number of times he helped Melo, but the latter replied that he had never asked for any help from the veteran. This appears to be an indication that the Triple H-led creative team is attempting to split the two stars, which seems likely.

It seems what's happening on SmackDown may be a subtle indication of The Miz's potential exit from WWE. However, it is all speculation at this point, and only time will tell whether the rumors turn into a bitter reality.

Triple H to pair Carmelo Hayes with another WWE star?

Carmelo Hayes' on-screen relationship with The Miz on SmackDown has been turning slightly bitter each week. It looks like a matter of time before the team finally implodes. Fans have been wondering whether Triple H has plans to pair Melo with any other superstar to form a new tag team.

However, the chances of it happening seem low. WWE is likely to push the 30-year-old as a singles star on the main roster once he parts ways with The Miz. Hayes is a former NXT Champion and has had an incredible run as a solo competitor on the black and silver brand.

Therefore, Triple H would likely bank on that and give him a monstrous push on SmackDown going forward. Carmelo Hayes also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year, and he has been getting regularly featured on SmackDown in recent times.

This seems to be an indication that the creative team is slowly but progressively building Melo for a huge singles push on the blue brand. It remains to be seen how things shape up for him in the coming weeks.

Edited by Angana Roy
