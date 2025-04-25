Triple H to break up top WWE faction on SmackDown due to former US Champion's actions? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been making monumental decisions with his booking as of late, and WrestleMania 41 was the prime example of it. The same tradition was followed on RAW as well, where The Game put on a surprising and unpredictable show. Now, he might have the same plan for SmackDown, as WWE could be planning to break a top faction as a potential surprise.

Fans might see the implosion of Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown due to Andrade's involvement. For the past few weeks, the former United States Champion has been spotted trying to motivate Berto (Humberto) and Angel (Angel Garza) several times. Meanwhile, the faction's leader, Santos Escobar, hasn't been happy with the duo as he is constantly rebuking them for losing matches.

This week, Andrade could once again try to get in Berto and Angel's heads, pushing them to revolt against Escobar. He could point out how their leader does not appreciate their efforts and is only looking out for himself. Such words could ignite a fire within the two stars (collectively known as Los Garza), forcing them to detach themselves from Santos Escobar.

Performing as a tag team without any association with Legado Del Fantasma would put Berto and Angel in the spotlight. Moreover, it could be a fresh start for them as potential babyfaces on SmackDown. Furthermore, with this development, Triple H could form a babyface Latino faction with Los Garza and Andrade on Friday nights.

While it is an interesting possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Legado Del Fantasma and Andrade.

Triple H to push Los Garza in the tag team division on SmackDown?

Berto and Angel are talented stars with great potential on the main roster. However, for the past few years, the two have been lost in the shuffle with nothing substantial happening for them. But a separation from Santos Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma could ignite a new chapter in their career.

The Triple H-led creative could push the two talents in the tag team division on SmackDown. The division itself has become quite stagnant for the past few months, with the same teams like Motor City Machine Guns, Street Profits, and #DIY involved in repetitive storylines.

The addition of Los Garza could spice things up in the WWE Tag Team Title picture. Intriguingly, WWE could build a story around Berto and Angel trying to redeem themselves after years of inconsistent booking and a lack of chances. This story has proven to be effective for major main event-level pushes in the company.

Hence, Triple H could change the game by pushing Los Garza as the top tag team on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Legado Del Fantasma members in the Stamford-based promotion.

