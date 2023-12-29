Triple H to bring 56-year-old star back after over 600 days to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship? Exploring the chances!

Seth Rollins has stood up to his words of being a fighting champion ever since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions. The Visionary made it clear that he wanted to be a different champion than Roman Reigns and put the gold on the line week in and week out. However, his ongoing run could be in danger of ending at the hands of another part-timer, if Triple H decides to do the unthinkable.

Goldberg has been gone from WWE for a while now. The 57-year-old was last seen in action at Elimination Chamber 2022 where he lost to Roman Reigns in six minutes due to referee stoppage. However, the former WCW legend has been the talk of the town lately after recent comments he made about Vince McMahon.

The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he was promised a retirement match by McMahon if he put over Reigns. However, the former WWE CEO did not hold up his end of the bargain, meaning Bill never got a proper send-off from the fans.

Triple H has made numerous changes to WWE's product since taking over the creative duties from his father-in-law. Considering Goldberg's contribution to the business, Hunter could consider giving The Icon a well-deserved farewell with one last title run.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins looks to be heading towards a feud with CM Punk

Seth Rollins has been teasing a feud with CM Punk ever since the latter made his return, and the program between the two does not necessarily need a title. Thus, The Cerebral Assassin could book The Visionary to drop the gold to Bill Goldberg sometime before WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Goldberg won the World Heavyweight Championship during his first run with WWE. His title reign lasted for 84 days and was ended by none other than Triple H.

With the company heading over to Australia for the Elimination Chamber, it could be the perfect place for the title change to take place. The creative team could also book CM Punk to cost Seth Rollins the title and perfectly set up the WrestleMania match between the two.

You can check out Goldberg's full comment on Vince McMahon by clicking here.