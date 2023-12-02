Triple H to bring back 10-time champion after CM Punk's triumphant return? Exploring why it must happen

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Triple H played a masterstroke when he orchestrated the return of CM Punk. The 45-year-old's return to WWE led to a massive pop among fans. However, he was not the only superstar booked to return at the event.

Survivor Series also marked the returns of R-Truth and Randy Orton. This duo also drew a huge roar from fans. Triple H was praised heavily for bringing back these names, particularly Punk. Thus, given all the praises, there is a chance The Game might bring a 10-time champion back to WWE.

The multi-time champion in question is Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks. On Instagram, Banks recently posted a story from her match with Kairi Sane at NJPW. While this could be considered as her teasing a WWE return, there is another reason why she could come back to the Stamford-based promotion.

In recent months, Triple H has seemed keen on bringing back some of WWE's previous superstars. While Punk was just one name, The Game signed Nia Jax and several others. Thus, it won't be surprising to see WWE's CCO work a deal with Mone and get her back to WWE.

Triple H commented on the return of CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames

When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, his relationship with the company soured. Many believed due to what transpired between the two parties, wrestling fans would never see him in a wrestling ring again. However, at Survivor Series: WarGames, this belief was proven to be false.

Triple H and CM Punk made peace with each other, which allowed the latter to return to WWE after nine years. Along with the fans, The Game also celebrated Punk's return and called him a conversation started.

At the press conference after the PLE, Triple H praised the 45-year-old and said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it, you know, it's been a long time. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

After Punk returned, several fans on social media praised The Game for doing what's best for business. In the coming months, it won't be surprising to see The Game make many more additions to the WWE roster.