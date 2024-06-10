Triple H to bring back 47-year-old Hall of Famer for one last run in WWE? Exploring the possibility

Many former WWE Superstars returned to the company after Triple H took on the role as the Head of Creative after Vince McMahon's exit. Among the former stars who recently appeared in the company, one was spotted in NXT Battleground after being absent for a decade.

On June 10, 2024, NXT Battleground took place at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, Las Vegas. One of the matches featured on the card was Roxanne Perez vs. TNA star Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship. However, it wasn't just the Knockouts World Champion present during the show.

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim was spotted watching the event from the crowd. Her appearance shocked many fans, especially due to how she left the Stamford-based promotion years ago by simply walking out during a match.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seeing that TNA and the Stamford-based promotion are on good terms and have a partnership, it's possible we could get to see Gail back in WWE in the future in front of the cameras. It should also be noted that Gail left the Stamford-based promotion due to being on bad terms with Vince McMahon, which will no longer be a problem now that The Game is in charge.

Triple H could bring in the Hall of Famer for occasional and limited appearances, possibly not as an in-ring performer, to give her a proper presentation and proper send-off.

What did Triple H say to Gail Kim when she left WWE?

The Hall of Famer definitely left the company under controversial circumstances. Despite this, the Chief Content Officer had nothing but positive things to say about her departure.

While talking to former WWE writer Kevin Eck in 2017, Kim stated that The Game has done many things for the women in the company. She also recalled that when she left, Triple H reacted positively and she felt he respected women's wrestling:

"When I left WWE, he was one of the people who was so positive. He told me, 'You're talented and don't let anyone else tell you any different.' I was very flattered and glad that he respected women's wrestling."

Expand Tweet

With how the Stamford-based promotion has been bringing back talents, whether as on-screen authorities or in-ring superstars, Gail Kim's presence shouldn't be ruled out. It would be interesting to see if the 47-year-old will ever return to WWE television again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback