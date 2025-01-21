Triple H to bring back controversial WWE legend and put him in Men’s Royal Rumble match? Potential surprise explored

Triple H has seen more superstars declare for the Royal Rumble match less than two weeks before the first major WWE Premium Live Event of 2025. Sami Zayn officially declared for the marquee match, joining other top stars, like CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who have confirmed their participation, seeking the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 41 and get a title shot.

Following a segment on RAW featuring CM Punk, Triple H and WWE Creative could hint at a WWE legend entering the Royal Rumble. This legend is Hulk Hogan. The Best in the World said that he would overcome anyone who stood in his way and win the Royal Rumble.

Then, he mentioned Hulk Hogan and said that even if the WWE legend showed up at the Rumble match, he would eliminate him and end Hulkamania 'once and for all.'

As he appeared at the RAW premiere on Netflix a couple of weeks ago, an appearance at the Royal Rumble would make sense for Hogan, as it would allow him to have a regular presence on the Road to WrestleMania.

If this were to happen, he could have a run with the company as a heel after what happened on January 6, when the WWE crowd at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles booed him heavily. Following that segment, there was speculation that Hulk Hogan would have a heel turn if he showed up again in WWE, and the question now is whether Triple H would make this happen at the Royal Rumble.

Triple H praised Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre before their match on RAW

Seth Rollins survived a brutal match against Drew McIntyre in the main event of RAW on Netflix and got back on track after the loss to CM Punk in the premiere on Netflix a couple of weeks ago.

Before the match, WWE CCO Triple H highly praised Seth and Drew, calling them 'two of the best, at their best' and advising anyone who wants to reach the top of WWE to follow Rollins and McIntyre's path.

Amid their ongoing feud, both superstars have declared for the Royal Rumble match, as they want to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. Whether they will win is unclear, but they are among the favorites, along with John Cena, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

