Triple H to bring back former AEW star after 1370 days as a part of major team on WWE RAW? Potential explored

Since taking over WWE's creative regime, Triple H has made several significant moves. The Game has rehired some exceptional talents who were released from the company during the old regime. Another big move seems to be on the horizon as rumors have been swirling that the Stamford-based promotion may have set its sights on a former AEW star.

Triple H could bring back Malakai Black to WWE after four years and pair him with The Final Testament on Monday Night RAW. Recent reports suggest that Black is free from his AEW contract and is now a free agent. The 39-year-old is rumored to be heading towards WWE. He was released from WWE on June 2, 2021. However, he could make a shocking return after 1370 days on RAW after Elimination Chamber, joining forces with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

The Final Testament recently suffered a huge blow when WWE released the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. With the faction losing its core members, there is a high possibility that Malakai Black could return as a new member of the heel stable. Such a move could not only position the former AEW star in a compelling story but would also revive The Final Testament.

Moreover, both Malakai Black and Karrion Kross have a menacing gimmick, making them distinct from others. Known for his destructive in-ring style, Black could ally with The Doom Walker to rule the tag team division on Monday Night RAW. Not only will this be an intriguing sight for the fans, but it will also give rise to some compelling storylines on the roster.

Triple H to book Malakai Black in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania?

Malakai Black is one of the most explosive superstars in pro wrestling, having a dedicated fanbase. Considering the hype around his return to WWE, fans have been eagerly awaiting to see it happen. Should a return be on the horizon, the company could put him in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 41.

Black was one of Triple H's favorite superstars during his days in NXT. Back in the day, the 39-year-old was pushed as the next big thing in the company. As a result, fans expect him to receive the same treatment on the main roster now that The Game is in charge of the WWE creative.

If Malakai Black joins sides with Karrion Kross, the duo could go after the World Tag Team Championship. With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Triple H could book this high-stakes match for the mega event.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Malakai Black now that he is a free agent.

