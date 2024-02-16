Triple H to bring back former tag team champions after 3 years? Exploring potential surprise at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, eight days from today.

So far, WWE has announced four matches for the Premium Live Event.

The show will feature the annual Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches. Moreover, Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax, while her stablemates from The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

The Stamford-based promotion has been on a hot streak of putting on good Premium Live Events lately, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be looking to continue it in Australia. Therefore, he could have some surprises up his sleeve for the show.

One of the biggest surprises Elimination Chamber could feature is the return of The IIconics.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions have not appeared on WWE programming in three years. They were released by the company on April 15th 2021, just a few days after WrestleMania 37.

WWE has booked only one Australian talent for Elimination Chamber so far, so a surprise return from Peyton Royce and Billie Kay could draw a huge reaction from the crowd.

The two women would also help strengthen WWE's women's tag team division, as the company requires established women's tag teams.

WWE wanted to bring back The IIconics before Elimination Chamber

The IIconics took a break from pro wrestling in 2022 after having a short run as The IInspiration in IMPACT Wrestling following their departure from WWE.

Peyton Royce returned to in-ring action last fall after giving birth. Billie Kay also became a mother last December, so she will probably be looking forward to lacing up her boots again soon.

While speaking on their Off Her Chops podcast, The IIconics revealed that WWE offered them a return to the company at Royal Rumble 2022.

"Kay: Yeah. Eight months after — eight or nine months after our release? Royce: It was a little bit too fresh I think." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

They continued by explaining why it was too soon to return:

"Royce: We certainly weren’t mentally prepared to go back into — it was too soon basically. McKay: Too much at that time. I definitely loved getting asked. I thought that was nice."

The former Women's Tag Team Champions might finally be ready to return to WWE, especially with the company being run by Triple H now, so a return at Elimination Chamber in their own country is possible.

Peyton Royce even teased helping Bayley against WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors on Twitter.

Perhaps, The IIconics could return at Elimination Chamber to help the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner even the odds against her former Damage CTRL stablemates.

